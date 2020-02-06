South Africa: SA Set to Host U18 African Junior Tennis Championship

6 February 2020
News24Wire (Cape Town)
By Sport24

Cape Town — South Africa will host the ITF/CAT African Junior 18 & under Closed Championships for boys and girls at the University of Pretoria from February 10 to 16.

The event will comprise of individual competition from the followed by a team competition.

The tournament has attracted sixteen nations, namely Algeria, Benin, Botswana, Burundi, Cameroon, Ivory Coast, Egypt, Kenya, Madagascar, Morocco, Mauritius, Mozambique, Namibia, Tunisia, Zimbabwe and hosts South Africa.

South Africa is represented by a rather strong contingent, which includes young dynamite Kholo Montsi, who recently broke into the top 12 of the ITF (International Tennis Federation) junior rankings.

The 17-year-old was part of Team South Africa in the inaugural ATP Cup in Brisbane, Australia earlier this year.

Joining Montsi will be Dylan Salton, Carl Roothman, Devin Badenhorst, Andres Scott and Mikaeel Woodman.

The girl's team will comprise of South African number 1 Maretha Burger, former Gauteng North Junior ITF champion Delien Kleinhans and the country's number 1 on the ITF Junior rankings Lara van der Merwe.

Isabella Weatherhead, Kelly Arends and Mbali Langa will also form part of the team.

The African championship has been a passing venture for some of the country's finest talent that include ATP world number 72, Lloyd Harris, who won the doubles competition alongside Brandon Laubser, back in 2014.

TSA High Performance Manager Andre de Beer said the players are training well ahead of the championships which gets underway next week Monday and is expected to climax on Sunday.

He said that the youngsters are prepared to put up a spirited performance, "The youngsters have been working very hard ahead of the event and we have no doubt they will perform their best. This is indeed an opportunity for the country's tennis family to watch and support our future stars here at home".

- Tennis SA

Source: Sport24

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: News24Wire

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Israeli PM Netanyahu Sends Shock Waves Through East Africa
Jammeh Raped Women, Including Gambian Beauty Queen - Report
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
U.S. Rapper Lil Wayne Reveals That He's 53% Nigerian
Tanzania, Rwanda Among 10 Fastest-Growing World Economies
Trade is Key to Wealth Creation in Africa - Afreximbank's Oramah

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.