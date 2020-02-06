Nigeria: Borno Initiates Research Grant to Curb Renal, Kidney Diseases

The Borno State government has initiated a special fund to encourage research to control the high prevalence of renal failure and kidney diseases in the state.

Isa Gusau, the Special Adviser on Public Relations and Strategy to Governor Babagana Zulum, made the disclosure in a statement in Maiduguri on Thursday.

Mr Gusau said the state government had invited foremost researchers to submit proposals to facilitate studies into the causes of the disease.

He said the government would provide funds to researchers to conduct studies focusing on water, environment and other causes of the disease.

Mr Gusau noted that the gesture was imperative to check the high prevalence of renal failure in the state.

He quoted Babagana Mallambe, Commissioner for Science, Technology and Innovation, as saying that the state governor in December 2019, directed the ministry to coordinate research in collaboration with the Ministries of Health and Water Resources.

He said the initiative was part of the government's response to the alarming record of renal failure affecting citizens of the state.

"The research will be supported by the state government and focus on water, environment and possible areas identified which might be of interest.

"Research proposals are to be submitted to the commissioner, Ministry Science, Technology and Innovation on or before March 1," Mallambe was quoted as saying in the statement.

Mr Gusau recalled that the governor had directed the Ministry of Health to provide free dialysis to patients as against the N30,000 fees for weekly sessions.

