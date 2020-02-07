Nigeria: Senate Urges Govt to Investigate Strange Disease in Benue

6 February 2020
This Day (Lagos)
By Deji Elumoye

The Senate on Thursday asked the federal government to investigate the outbreak of a strange epidemic that has claimed 15 lives in Oye-Obi Local Government Area of Benue State.

It has, therefore, urged the Federal Ministry of Health to immediately mobilize focal persons to the area to ascertain the nature of the disease.

The Senate also urged the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) to promptly put up surveillance to contain the disease, see to the treatment of victims and protect others from contracting it.

The Senate resolutions were sequel to the consideration of a motion moved at plenary by Senator Abba Moro (Benue South).

He listed the first victims of the epidemic outbreak to include Happiness Ogbo, Onajobi Ogbedu, Wisdom Agwo and Andy Edu, all of whom died 48 hours after contracting the undiagnosed disease.

According to Moro, the disease, which is yet to be diagnosed by health authorities and medical experts in Benue State, has symptoms such as headache, internal heat, diarrhoea, vomiting, stomach ache, weakness of the body and swollen stomach.

"As at Monday, February 3, 2020, the number of persons affected with the strange epidemic has risen to one hundred and four," he further said.

Read the original article on This Day.

