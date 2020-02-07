Nigeria: We Are Not Building Islamic Centre, Says Enugu Govt

7 February 2020
This Day (Lagos)
By Arinze Gideon

Enugu — The Enugu State Government has debunked reports alleging that it is constructing an Islamic Centre in the state capital.

In a statement issued yesterday by the state Commissioner for Information, Mr. Chidi Aroh, the state government described the allegation as "unfortunate, malicious, wicked and false", stating that "there is no truth in the said story".

The information commissioner added that "the story is only aimed at distracting the state government from its widely acclaimed determination to deliver massive infrastructural development and good governance to the people of Enugu State".

Aroh pointed out that the state government, in keeping with its commitment to open and transparent governance, always "abides by strict due process in the approval of any government project and expenditure".

He said the people of the state are briefed regularly on projects the state government approved for execution as well as the financial value of such projects, such as the recent approval for the construction of a modern Christian Worship Centre in the Government House Enugu, "the first of its kind since the creation of the old Anambra State".

According to him, "while the state government will continue to respect the right to freedom of thought, conscience and religion as guaranteed by Section 38 of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999, we urge all these agents of mischief and falsehood to join hands with the government in its widely acclaimed effort to improve the standard of living of the people of Enugu State. and continue the massive road construction and infrastructure works.

"These include the New Secretariat Building in Nsukka, the Unity Park/garden, the road network at the New Golf Estate Annex, and the unique efforts to provide security and protect lives and property in line with the oath of office which obviously has resulted in the provision of vehicles, motorcycles, modern fire fighting vehicles and equipment and the procurement of rapid response vehicles in the state".

While calling on the public to disregard the false allegation, the commissioner maintained that "the state government will continue to do all within its powers to ensure positive development in the state and encourage harmonious co-existence of all residents".

