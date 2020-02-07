Nigeria: Emir Urges Buhari to Intervene in Ganduje-Sanusi Feud

7 February 2020
This Day (Lagos)
By Segun Awofadeji

Bauchi — Emir of Ningi, Alhaji Yunusa Danyaya, has pleaded passionately with President Muhammadu Buhari to save the traditional institution in the north from being destroyed by urgently intervening in the problems between Emir of Kano, Alhaji Sanusi Lamido Sanusi and Kano State Governor, Abdullahi Ganduje.

The Emir, who made the appeal during an interview with journalists at his palace in Ningi yesterday, said the call became necessary in view of the unending crisis between Sanusi and Ganduje.

He lamented that despite several efforts made by prominent Nigerians to settle the two parties, not much result has been recorded, pointing out that as one of the oldest Emirs in the north who is 85-year-old and has spent 42 years on the throne, it was necessary for him to speak on the matter.

According to him, "It has become very necessary to take this matter to our father, the father of the land, President Muhammadu Buhari. He alone can solve this problem once and for all and he has settled difficult issues like this in the past. I know him to an extent that he grew up in Daura Royal home, so he has a relationship with the traditional institution.

"President Buhari has proven to me to be a person who has high respect and regard for the traditional institution. It is because of that I am begging him.

Please in the name of God, I beg him to intervene in the problem happening in Kano and settle this dispute between the Emir and the governor. I have high hopes that President Buhari will not allow the traditional institution to be humiliated and bastardised.

"Your Excellency, Mr. President, we are begging you for God's sake to intervene in this matter so that every problem can be put to rest. The Emir will have his dignity; the government should also have its dignity. That is my plea.

"I am not speaking because I am supporting the Emir of Kano, no. I am speaking because I see that what is happening will destroy the traditional institution completely. So, I feel it is necessary to speak on this matter because I am in the position to speak out on what we think it is not right."

The royal father claimed that "whatever thing that could be done to humiliate Emir Sanusi has been done and there is need for restrain and forgiveness."

He stated that he was not happy about what is happening in Kano State, pointing out that "when someone does something that is wrong, what we know in Islam is forgiveness and everyone does wrong and we have seen people being forgiven many times. If Emir Sanusi has erred, I think it is time the people, the government and Kano State House of Assembly should forgive him."

He recalled that he had an encounter with the President in 2016 when the King of Morocco visited Nigeria and they were at the National Mosque for prayers

