Nigeria: 52% Fail English, Mathematics As NECO Releases Results

7 February 2020
This Day (Lagos)
By Kuni Tyessi

Abuja — The National Examinations Council (NECO) has released its November/December Senior School Certificate Examination (SSCE) with 33,576 candidates, representing 48.68 per cent, scoring credits in both English and Mathematics for 2019, while 52 per cent failed the two subjects.

NECO's Acting Registrar, Mr. Abubakar Mohammed Gana, made this known in a statement released yesterday.

According to the acting registrar, 70,140 candidates registered for the examination.

He further stated that 50,057 candidates, representing 72.57 per cent of the total, got five credits and above irrespective of English and Mathematics.

Gana, in the statement, explained there was an increase in 2019 compared to 2018 with 12,084 to 17,004 this year of candidates involved in various forms of malpractices due to the council's comprehensive monitoring by the senior staff that also resulted in a decline in the number of candidates who got five credits and above.

According to him, "the number of candidates that sat for English language is 65,207 out of which 41,214 representing 63 per cent got either distinction or credit.

"66,398 candidates sat for Mathematics, out of which 54, 565 representing 82.18 per cent got either distinction or credit."

According to the acting registrar, 62.48 per cent of students scored five credits and above, including English and Mathematics in 2018, but only 48.68 per cent could manage the same feat in 2019, representing a decrease of 13.8 per cent.

The acting Registrar advised candidates to log on to the council's website to access their results.

Copyright © 2020 This Day. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com).

