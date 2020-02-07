Kenya: Former Leader Moi Key to Safari Success

6 February 2020
The Nation (Nairobi)

Officials of the Safari Rally have paid glowing tribute to the late President Daniel arap Moi's role in helping keep the Kenyan round on the World Rally Championship (WRC) series.

Phineas Kimathi, the President of the Kenya Motor Sport Federation (KMSF) and chief WRC Safari Rally Project said they were "deeply saddened by the untimely death of former President Moi who was the longest-serving Patron of the Safari Rally."

"President Moi played a central role in growing the sport and his living legacy is the Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani, where the WRC Safari Rally Project secretariat is based, and indirectly helped Kenya return back to the high profile World Rally Championship last year," Kimathi said.

"In his vision for the growth of sports, motorsport included, President Moi ensured all sports federations were allocated land to develop their disciplines at Kasarani stadium.

"KMSF has already started developing its parcel of land by constructing a super special stage racing circuit. This will always be a constant reminder of his service to motorsport," Kimathi added. "His regime also allowed local drivers to import competition vehicles and spare parts duty-free to enable them to compete against well-funded foreign factory teams as a way of sustaining the growth of rallying."

Kimathi said following President Moi's directive, the Safari Rally was curved from the Automobile Association of Kenya and operated as an independent limited liability company to manage the sport professionally which promoted Kenya tourism.

"The President injected the much-needed state assistance and support for the Safari in kind by flagging off the event several times," Kimathi added.

