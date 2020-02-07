Kenyatta Urges Ethiopian Carrier to Halt China Flights Over Virus

Photo: Dominic Bukenya/Daily Monitor
Passengers alight from an Ethiopian Airlines Airbus A350 (file photo).
6 February 2020
The Nation (Nairobi)
By Ibrahim Oruko

President Uhuru Kenyatta has pleaded with the Ethiopian Airlines to consider halting direct flights to China to help stop a possible spread of the coronavirus that has spread in several other Asian countries, Europe and the United States.

The President said the spread of the virus portends danger to Africa but Kenya in particular because of its weak health management systems.

"Our worry as a country is not that China cannot manage the disease. Our biggest worry is that disease coming into areas with weaker health systems like ours," President Kenyatta said.

RISK

He was addressing an American think-tank specialising in transatlantic alliance, The Atlantic Council in Washington, DC on Wednesday.

The President was reacting to an announcement by the airline that it will continue flying to China, serving its five destinations of Beijing, Shanghai, Guangzhou, Chengdu and Hong Kong with the usual demand and supply adjustment despite the risk brought about by the virus.

"We are working together with relevant Chinese and Ethiopian authorities to protect our passengers from the coronavirus," Ethiopian Airlines said in a statement.

KENYA AIRWAYS

Kenya Airways has already suspended its flights to Guangzhou, China over the coronavirus epidemic after consultations with the government through the ministries of Health and Foreign Affairs.

"We have temporarily suspended flights to and from Guangzhou effective January 31 until further notice. We, however, clarify that our service to Bangkok, Thailand, remains operational," the airline said last week.

Both Ethiopia and Kenya are the two countries in Africa that have come nearest to reporting the first case of the virus.

So far four people have been quarantined in Addis Ababa while one case that was reported in Nairobi returned a negative finding after tests were done.

In his address in Washington, President Kenyatta reminded the Ethiopian authorities that his plea was not about politics and international relations but was borne out of the strong desire to protect the Kenyan people from the risk of infection.

CONTROL

He said his administration has put in place everything to ensure the control of the disease which involves suspending flights to China.

"We are doing everything to keep the virus away. It is has nothing to do with our relationship with any country, it's about protecting our people from the risk of infection," he said.

In his speech, the President drummed up support for the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) which he describes as a home-grown solution for a divisive political culture whose goals are to pre-empt escalation of no holds barred political competition, strengthen inclusivity and deliver bold reforms.

Asked by former US ambassador to Kenya Mark Bellamy what he thought would be a good political outcome in the BBI, the President demurred, arguing that giving what he thought is good could be counterproductive to the process.

"What I want is a process acceptable to the majority, one that is fair, transparent and inclusive. We shall come together and have a fair process that will ensure that we achieve that," he said.

Read the original article on Nation.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Nation

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Israeli PM Netanyahu Sends Shock Waves Through East Africa
U.S. Rapper Lil Wayne Reveals That He's 53% Nigerian
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Jammeh Raped Women, Including Gambian Beauty Queen - Report
Tanzania, Rwanda Among 10 Fastest-Growing World Economies
Trade is Key to Wealth Creation in Africa - Afreximbank's Oramah

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.