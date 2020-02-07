Kenya: Moi Was Staunch Football Fan - Nyamweya

Sam Nyamweya, secretary general of the then Kenya Football Federation during President Daniel arap Moi's regime, says the late Head of State took personal initiative to keep the Kenyan game afloat.

Nyamweya, who later headed what's now the Football Kenya Federation (FKF), on Wednesday said President Moi spent generously to ensure top Kenyan clubs honoured their continental engagements.

Describing Mzee Moi as having "loved football more than any other sport," Nyamweya said the former president personally intervened to assist the federation secure the services of Harambee Stars' famous German coach, the late Reinhardt Fabisch.

"It was Mzee who encouraged me to get into football management," Nyamweya who was treasurer of Moi's campaign group, YK92, said.

"He told me kijana wewe nenda uchunge mpira (young man, go and take care of football)," Nyamweya recalled.

"And that's how myself and Peter Kenneth (KFF chairman) got into football because he encouraged us both. For sure he loved football more than any other sport.

"Since I was elected secretary general of the KFF, he attended every match of the national team and was also present at each final of the Moi Golden Cup club competition," Nyamweya added.

"It was largely due to his support for football, and other sports generally, that he initiated the construction of both the Nyayo National Stadium and the Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani, stadiums," Nyamweya said.

Meanwhile, two Kenyan Premier League matches slated for next Wednesday will go on as planned despite the burial of Mzee Moi on the same day, KPL CEO Jack Oguda has confirmed.

Oguda said the matches will go on as the country bids farewell to Mzee Moi who made immense contribution in the sports sector during his 24-year rule.

On the same day Moi's remains will be interred, reigning champions Gor Mahia are expected to play Western Stima at Moi Stadium, Kisumu, while third placed KCB will be away to Bandari at Mbaraki Stadium in Mombasa.