Kenya: Moi's Burial to Coincide With KPL Matches

Kenyan Premier League (KPL) matches slated for next Wednesday will go on as planned despite the burial of former President Daniel Toroitch arap Moi also being fixed on the same day, the league's Chief Executive Jack Oguda has confirmed.

Moi's funeral will be held at Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani on Wednesday.

Oguda said the matches will still be played even as the country bids farewell to Moi who made immense contribution in the sports sector during his 24-years rule.

On the same day Moi's remains will be interred, record champions Gor Mahia will face Western Stima at Moi stadium, Kisumu while third-placed Kenya Commercial Bank will be away to Bandari FC at Mbaraki stadium in Mombasa.

Oguda however confirmed players will don black armbands and observe a minute of silence before kick-off in honour of the retired president.

"We shall not reschedule the two matches. They will go on as planned by KPL. The law requires us to put off matches when a player or a club official dies but that is not the case in this situation," said Oguda.

He also insisted the league matches slated for this weekend shall continue, citing congestion in the fixture with barely three months left to the end of season.

"We can't postpone any match at this stage because we have just a few months to the end of the league," he added.

Moi will be accorded a state funeral having been the longest serving Commander-in-chief of the Armed Forces.