Kenya: Big Field for Embu Open

6 February 2020
The Nation (Nairobi)
By Charles Wanyoro

Over 80 schools have confirmed participation to the 11th edition of the Embu Open set for Kangaru School grounds this weekend.

Defending Eastern region basketball champions, Miruriri, are expected to face stiff opposition from former region champions Kangaru, tournament's title holders Pioneer from Central region and Samburu's Wamba Boys in what promises to be entertaining duels.

In rugby 7s, Kangaru School will renew their rivalry with regional giants Kagumo, Kiriani, Kerugoya, Chogoria, Kevote, Nyangwa and Moi High School, Mbiruri.

In handball, former Central region handball champions, Mutige, is expected to square it out with regular rivals Kenyatta Mahiga, with the two sides expected to dominate in the two-day event.

Chogoria Boys from Tharaka Nithi will also field teams in hockey.

In the girls' event, Kangaru Girls and Kyeni Girls are among the top names in basketball, while Kiambere Complex, Kiriari and Gategi are the hockey favourites.

In the tertiary institutions' category, Dedan Kimathi, University of Embu, Chuka, and Kirinyaga Universities are expected to field teams in hockey, basketball, netball, soccer, volleyball and racquet games.

Eastern Region Secondary School Sports Association's Elijah Kiarie said the tournament will be staged at Kangaru School, Kangaru Girls, University of Embu and Kiangima Girls fields.

"We expect great rivalry in rugby, basketball and handball. Many teams want to gauge their strength in the games to be played this term. It will be an entertaining event since we have many champions in these fields. We expect over 250 teams since each institution brings multiple teams," said Kiarie.

