Kenya: Resurgent Kariobangi Sharks Face KCB Test

Kenya Commercial Bank take on Kariobangi Sharks in the only Kenyan Premier League (KPL) match scheduled for Friday afternoon at Kenyatta Stadium in Machakos.

Sharks registered the biggest win of the season by edging Kisumu AllStars 8-1 on Sunday but KCB head coach Zedekiah "Zico" Otieno says that will count for nothing when the two teams meet.

"Kisumu AllStars are among the teams at the bottom of the table while KCB is among the best three so far this season so it will be a totally different game and their huge win doesn't trouble us at all. We have adequately prepared for the match and our target is to pick the three points," said Otieno.

"We have been lucky not to have any major injuries in the squad so far this season and it's down to our training methods. That has been one of the major strong points and I am happy with how everything is going on at the moment," he added.

KCB captain Michael Kibwage has also lauded the tactician for turning around the fortunes of the club.

"His experience has been very vital in transforming the club. He knows how to get the best out of all the players in the team and his leadership style is unique. The players are happy and the unity in the team is amazing," the former AFC Leopards defender said.

Sharks endured a tough first leg but seem to have found their mojo back, going by their performance in recent matches. The team is 12th in the standings but coach William "Kanu" Muluya is not overly concerned by the ranking.

"The players have been training well and they want to improve. At the moment we are not even looking at where we are at the log, our target is to work on improving each individual player, if everyone does better, the team as a unit will also improve," he told Nation Sport.

The team will, however, have to do without striker Erick Kapaito who aggravated his knee injury in the huge win over Kisumu All Stars on Sunday. The 2018 KPL Most Valuable Player (MVP) has been struggling with injuries this season and has only found the back of the net twice.