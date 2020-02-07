Kenya: Bandari Trio Ruled Out of Homeboyz Clash

6 February 2020
The Nation (Nairobi)
By Abdulrahman Sheriff

Bandari FC will be without three key players when they face Kakamega Homeboyz in a Kenyan Premier League (KPL) encounter on Saturday at Mbaraki Sports Club.

Star winger Abdallah Hassan and strikers Yema Mwana and Wycliffe Ochomo have been ruled out with injuries. Mwana has however started light training but is not yet fit to play.

"Mwana has started light training but will not be able to play on Saturday. Hassan and Ochomo will be out for the next two weeks but I hope their replacements will do well," said Bandari stand-in coach Twahir Muhiddin.

Bandari are ranked 11th with 19 points, 21 behind second-placed Homeboyz. But Muhiddin - who is yet to win a match since taking over from Bernard Mwalala in temporary capacity - expressed hope the players will finally bag maximum points at home this weekend.

"Since the match against Gor Mahia, my boys have been improving and I expect good results starting with Saturday's clash against Homeboyz," said Muhiddin.

Muhiddin appealed to coast football fans to turn up in large numbers and cheer the team to victory.

Bandari have suffered a 0-3 loss to Gor Mahia and registered a 1-1 draw with Posta Rangers since Muhiddin took over.

Read the original article on Nation.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Nation

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Israeli PM Netanyahu Sends Shock Waves Through East Africa
U.S. Rapper Lil Wayne Reveals That He's 53% Nigerian
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Jammeh Raped Women, Including Gambian Beauty Queen - Report
Tanzania, Rwanda Among 10 Fastest-Growing World Economies
Trade is Key to Wealth Creation in Africa - Afreximbank's Oramah

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.