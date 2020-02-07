Kenya: Bandari Trio Ruled Out of Homeboyz Clash

Bandari FC will be without three key players when they face Kakamega Homeboyz in a Kenyan Premier League (KPL) encounter on Saturday at Mbaraki Sports Club.

Star winger Abdallah Hassan and strikers Yema Mwana and Wycliffe Ochomo have been ruled out with injuries. Mwana has however started light training but is not yet fit to play.

"Mwana has started light training but will not be able to play on Saturday. Hassan and Ochomo will be out for the next two weeks but I hope their replacements will do well," said Bandari stand-in coach Twahir Muhiddin.

Bandari are ranked 11th with 19 points, 21 behind second-placed Homeboyz. But Muhiddin - who is yet to win a match since taking over from Bernard Mwalala in temporary capacity - expressed hope the players will finally bag maximum points at home this weekend.

"Since the match against Gor Mahia, my boys have been improving and I expect good results starting with Saturday's clash against Homeboyz," said Muhiddin.

Muhiddin appealed to coast football fans to turn up in large numbers and cheer the team to victory.

Bandari have suffered a 0-3 loss to Gor Mahia and registered a 1-1 draw with Posta Rangers since Muhiddin took over.