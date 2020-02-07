Kenya: Huge Field for Johnnie Walker Series

The par 72 Sigona Golf Club course, which was the venue for last week's ninth leg of the 2019/2020 Safari Tour pro series, will this weekend host the seventh leg of the popular Johnnie Walker amateur golf series.

Coming exactly two weeks after the sixth leg at Kiambu Golf Club, this weekend's tournament has attracted a big field of 248 players, who besides Sigona members, also includes guests and staff of East Africa Breweries limited, which has been sponsoring the series through the top whisky brand of Johnnie Walker, which also sponsors Kenya's top two pro golfers Dismas Indiza and Greg Snow.

During the Kiambu event, Philip Ondieki produced an excellent score of 40 points, despite the wet condition of the course. Just like Kiambu, Sigona has also had its share of the recent rains, which made the course long during the Safari Tour.

All the same, the big field, which also includes members of Sigona's Tannahill Shield team, which is preparing for this year's Tannahill Shield at Royal during the Easter Holidays, is more than ready to battle it out in hunt for some slots in the grand finale to be held at Vet Lab on March 7.

Some of the club members drawn include Kenya Golf Union (KGU) Treasurer Peter Kiguru, currently playing off handicap six and a host of other single figure handicap golfers such as Ronak Malde, Michael Njoroge, Ajay Matharu, and Sandeep Matharu.

The 32 guests include Limuru's Tom Simba, Newton Ongalo of Kakamega, and Kiambu's David Nyaga, while leading the hunt for the staff prize will be Kenya Breweries managing director Jane Karuku, who will be competing against other staff such as Patrick Kamugi and Joseph Kagigite.

Meanwhile in the ladies national calendar, fresh from last weekend's Kenya Ladies Golf Union (KLGU) Lady chairman's Prize at Muthaiga, some of the leading players will be travelling to the North Rift town of Eldoret this weekend, for the Ladies Open being sponsored by Mediheal Group of Hospitals, where leading the challenge in the two day event will be Vet Lab Sports Club's Agnes Nyakio.

During the KLGU Chairman's Prize, Nyakio, playing off handicap six, posted six over par 77 gross to emerge the overall winner beating her club-mate Mercy Nyanchama by two shots.

Nyanchama, Golf Park's Naomi Wakesho and home player Esther Chumo will once again be taking on the on-form Nyakio for the Silver Division title.

Back in Nairobi, Karen Country Club will Friday host the Rotary Club of Karengata charity tournament dubbed the "Education for Every Child", which has attracted over 100 players, though being a charity event, more entries will be more than welcome. Entry fee per player will be Sh3000 and Sh10,000 for foursome.

On Saturday, the club will host the February Monthly Mug, which has also attracted over 100 players, while at Ruiru Sports Club, a field of 150 were drawn for the Ruiru Classic and Vet Lab Sports Club, will be hosting the NCBA tournament.