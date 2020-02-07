Kenya: Ushuru Seek Redemption Against Kibera Black Stars

Ushuru coach James Omondi is eager to guide the team back to winning ways when they come up against Kibera Black Stars in one of the nine National Super League (NSL) matches lined up this weekend.

The taxmen lost 0-2 to Nairobi Stima last weekend and are currently sixth on the log with 36 points from 22 matches, 19 shy of league leaders Nairobi City Stars.

"We are happy with our progress despite losing our match against Nairobi Stima last time out. We were blunt, we had chances to kill the game but we didn't. We are working on our attack and are focused on our match against Black Stars this weekend," said Omondi.

Brian Yakhama, who is the team's top scorer so far this season with 13 goals, is confident they will earn promotion to the Kenyan Premier League (KPL) next season.

"We have prepared well and hope to beat Kibera Black Stars. We can still make it to the KPL next season," said Yakhama.

Kibera Black Stars are 16th on the log with 18 points from 22 matches and will be hoping new signing Abraham Dawo, younger brother to former Kenyan international Patrick Oboya, keeps scoring. Dawo has now started three games for the Kibra-based side and scored one goal.

"We have worked hard this week and everyone in the team is looking forward to the game. We really need to win and bag the three points," Dawo told Nation Sport.

Mount Kenya United will also be up against APS Bomet in an early kick-off at Camp Toyoyo on Saturday, while City Stars will look to extend their lead at the top when they face Coast Stima.

FIXTURES

Saturday

Nairobi City Stars v Coast Stima (Camp Toyoyo, 11am)

Kibera Black Stars v Ushuru (Camp Toyoyo, 3pm)

Fortune Sacco v Nairobi Stima (Kianyaga Stadium, 3pm)

Shabana v Administration Police (Gusii Stadium, 3pm)

Mt. Kenya United v APS Bomet (Camp Toyoyo, 1pm)

Vihiga Bullets v St. Joseph's Youth (Bukhungu Stadium, 1pm)

Sunday

Migori Youth v Kenya Police (Awendo Green Stadium, 3pm)

Vihiga United v Modern Coast Rangers (Mumias Complex, 2pm)

Bidco United v Muranga Seal (Thika Stadium, 3pm)