Kenyan Players Eye Good Show in AJC

6 February 2020
The Nation (Nairobi)
By Lokeder Natiom

Kenyan tennis players will be looking for a better performance at this year's Africa Junior Championship (AJC) 18 and under competition in Pretoria, South Africa.

The week-long event, which is expected to run from February 10 to February 16, will see Derrick Ominde, Ryan Randiek and Kean Shar play in the boys' category, while Angela Okutoyi, her twin Roselida Asumwa and Alicia Owegi will fly the country's flag in the girls' category.

In last year's tourney, Okutoyi was eliminated in the quarters of both singles and doubles, while Randiek and Ominde lost in the pre-quarter singles and quarters in the doubles.

The girls' team will leave the for South Africa Saturday together with Shar. Meanwhile, Ominde and Randiek are already settled in Pretoria after their arrival on Saturday last week, alongside coach Caroline Odour.

"We don't expect the competition to be easy, but we know we are in better shape this year having trained enough to win most, if not all our matches," said Asumwa.

Meanwhile, the Davis Cup team of Ismael Changawa, Ibrahim Kibet, Kevin Cheruiyot will be leaving for the three-week Futures tournament in Sharm El Sheikh, Egypt.

"The Futures are usually a high level tournament and so we don't really expect the boys to win, but it would be rewarding if they powered through to the last week, gaining enough points for ranking and also using the tourney as a training session for Davis Cup playoffs" said Wanjiru Karani, Tennis Kenya Secretary General.

