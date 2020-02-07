Kenya: George Magoha Orders Siaya School to Admit Pregnant Girls

Education Cabinet Secretary George Magoha has ordered schools in Siaya County to admit pregnant girls in Form One.

Prof Magoha on Wednesday intensified the search for pupils who sat last year's Kenya Certificate of Primary Education (KCPE) exam and are yet to join Form 1 in Siaya County.

Prof Magoha directed education officials to ensure two pregnant girls get admission in boarding schools.

LOW TRANSITION

The girls were rescued by Siaya County Commissioner Michael ole Tialal. The CS, however, warned students against engaging in pre-marital sex.

"We are admitting you to schools you so that you learn, stop engaging in these adult activities [sex] that affect your studies," said the CS.

The CS, who raised concern over the low transition rate in Siaya County, asked the county commissioner to mobilise chiefs to track down pupils who are yet to join Form One. Over 258 pupils are yet to join secondary schools in the region.

Siaya County Director of Education Joseph Omocho said Alego Usonga has the 166 pupils who are yet to join Form One. It is followed by Ugunja (45), Rarieda (29), Gem (7) Bondo (6) while Ugenya has five.

INFRASTRUCTURE

The CS headed to Bishop Okoth Girls Mbaga Secondary School where the two girls were to be admitted on Wednesday.

Earlier, the CS said the government would develop infrastructure in secondary schools to accommodate more students.

While insisting that a 99 per cent transition mark has been attained, the CS exuded confidence that the government would hit its target by Friday.

He assured Kenyans of the government's commitment to address congestion and inadequate infrastructure in schools across the country.

The CS commended efforts by some leaders and well-wishers to provide students with learning materials.

"As the government prepares to do its part, the community should also chip in to ensure our children learn in conducive environments," he said.

LOWEST ENROLMENTS

In Kisumu, the CS said 203 learners in Nyanza region are yet to join Form One.

"With the help of local administrators, I have managed to trace 10 candidates today. I now hope that the regional director of education will trace and enroll those who have not reported [to school] so far," he said at Kasagam Secondary School.

Most of the pupils were from Kisumu's Nyalenda and Manyatta estates. He called on residents to report cases where children have not been sent to school. He said that lowest enrolments have been witnessed in Nyandarua, Narok, Kajiado, Embu and Tana River counties.

A total of 36 students were enrolled at Kasagam Secondary School. They are expected to benefit from Sh22, 244 the government.

Meanwhile, education officials in Nyamira County have begun implementing President Uhuru Kenyatta's directive of ensuring all pupils who sat last year's KCPE join Form One.

INFRASTRUCTURE

Nyamira County Director of Education Margaret Muirigi told chiefs, their assistants and village elders to track down all pupils who are yet to join Form One.

Ms Muirigi said the government had set aside funds for construction of infrastructure in secondary schools. She said parents who have fail to enroll their children in Form One will face the law.

"We have instructed school principals to admit children unconditionally," she said.

She said the ministry of education had disbursed Sh6,000 per child for infrastructure. In Nyamira County, at least 921 students are yet to be traced. Out of 16,634 who sat their KCPE exam last year, 15,713 have already joined secondary schools.

"Measures have been put in place to comb up all villages in order to bring all children to school," said Ms Muirigi.