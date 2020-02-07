Kenya: Daniel Arap Moi Hated Alcohol, Says Grandson

6 February 2020
The Nation (Nairobi)
By Francis Mureithi

As Kenyans continue to pay tribute to Kenya's second President Daniel arap Moi who passed on on Tuesday at the Nairobi Hospital, his grandson has revealed what their grandfather hated most.

"Our grandfather [Moi] was not amused by any family member who was drunk. No family member would dare step into his house while drunk during the annual family gathering," said Gerald Moi who is the son of the former president's second born son, the late Jonathan Moi.

ILLICIT BREWS

During his 24-year reign, the former president ordered the provincial administration to crackdown on illicit brews.

Gerald revealed that Moi's family members who kept off alcohol received financial support from the former president.

"Mzee Moi loved family members who avoided alcohol," said Gerald.

He said his grandfather would always reprimand those who drank alcohol.

"The moment Mzee Moi would notice a family member was not sober, he would immediately demand an explanation and later explain to them the dangers of alcohol," said Gerald.

He eulogised his grandfather as a humble and generous man.

"He valued education and today I am pursuing Agricultural Engineering course at the Rift Valley Technical Training Institute in Eldoret, thanks to his financial support," said Gerald.

QUOTE BIBLE

He said they will miss Mzee Moi at the annual December family meeting.

"Mzee Moi would preach to us and quote the Bible extensively. The word of God is the best gift that I will forever cherish from my grandfather. He also urged us to respect our elders and parents," said Gerald.

He said Mzee Moi could recognise his grandchildren during the family gathering.

"He knew all his grandchildren by their names. This was the most amazing thing that shocked us in spite of his advanced age," said Gerald.

He said his most memorable moment with his grandfather was in 2006 when he donated a school bus at Mercy Girls now Eldama Ravine Girls High School.

"Mzee noticed from the crowd, called me and gave me a bunch of new [currency] notes and told me to study hard," recalls Gerald.

