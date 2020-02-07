South Africa: Glowing Rolene Strauss Shows Off Her Baby Bump: '39 Weeks and Waiting'

Cape Town — "Bombarding you with pregnancy pics, but not sure how long I'll still be pregnant for."

These are the words of former Miss SA Rolene Strauss, who's heavily pregnant.

She took to Instagram to reveal that she's 39 weeks pregnant and expecting another boy.

"Thirty-nine weeks and waiting," she wrote.

"Can't believe it's almost time to meet our little one," she posted on 28 January. "38 weeks pregnant and anything can basically happen any day now. My mom arrived yesterday, and we're ready to meet you within the next two - or more - weeks little boy."

The former Miss World looks gorgeous and radiant, and seems ready to take on the delivery room.

The 27-year-old is also looking forward to being a mother of two boys and can't stop thanking God for her two blessings.

In December she said she was "afraid that I wouldn't have enough space in my heart to love another little human as much as I love our eldest son."

"Now I know that the heart just expands and simply makes room for more love," she added.

Her firstborn turned three in January and Rolene says he's filled their lives with love and joy

Source: YOU