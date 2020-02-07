South Africa: Tamaryn Green Celebrates 1 Year With Boyfriend Ze Nxumalo

7 February 2020
News24Wire (Cape Town)
By Nikita Coetzee

Johannesburg — Former Miss SA Tamaryn Green and her boyfriend Ze Nxumalo are celebrating one year together.

In October 2018, Tamaryn introduced the world to her partner for the first time when she shared a photo of him by her side. "My person," she captioned the picture.

Since then, Tamaryn has made her relationship red carpet official, attending the 2019 Style Awards with Ze.

Celebrating one year of love, Tamaryn dedicated a post to Ze on Wednesday.

"1 year, hand in hand with my favorite person in the world. Thank God for bringing him into my life (sic)," she wrote.

The post included several loved-up photos of the couple.

