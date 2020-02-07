Nigeria: INEC Spares 18 Political Parties

Following an assessment of the 92 political parties in Nigeria, the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, Thursday, said only 18 political parties survived, including one registered after the elections and another that obtained a court order to avoid being deregistration.

At a press conference in Abuja, Mahmood Yakubu, INEC Chairman, announced that the commission decided to re-register 74 of them.

Yakubu said the affected parties failed to meet the criteria provided for by section 225A of the 1999 Constitution (as amended).

The conditions, according to the said section, include: "breach of any of the requirements for registration as a party, failure to win at least 25 percent of the votes cast in one state in a presidential election or 25 percent of the votes cast in one local government area, and failure to win at least one ward in a Chairmanship election, one seat in the national or state assembly election or one seat in a councilorship election."

Here are the remaining 18 parties:

S/No. NAME OF PARTY ACRONYM

1. Accord Party A

2. Action Alliance AA

3. African Action Congress AAC

4. African Democratic Congress ADC

5. African Democratic Party ADP

6. All Progressives Congress APC

7. All Progressives Grand Alliance APGA

8. Allied Peoples Movement APM

9. Labour Party LP

10. New Nigeria Peoples Party NNPP

11. National Rescue Movement NRM

12. Peoples Democratic Party PDP

13. Peoples Redemption Party PRP

14. Social Democratic Party SDP

15. Young Progressive Party YPP

16. Zenith Labour Party ZLP

17. Action Peoples Party APP

18. Boot Party BT

