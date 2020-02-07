Malawi: Former Malawi MPs Demand Fresh Parliamentary Election

6 February 2020
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Owen Khamula

Over 120 former Members of Parliament who lost during the May21, 2019 parliamentary elections are raising money to hire lawyers who would seek a fresh parliamentary poll.

Mwenifumbo and Atupele among those seeking a do-again parliamentary elections

This follows a ruling by the Constitutional Court on the landmark election case which the court ordered the nullification of the election and ordered for a fresh election in five months time.

Among others the former MPs include: Frank Mwenefumbo, Patricia Kaliati, Henry Mussa and Atupele Muluzi.

One of the former members of parliament said currently the former legislators have been making contributions to support their case.

Mwenefumbo said the MPs feel there should be a re-run for the whole tripartite election as the Constitutional Court has found MEC on the wrong on how it managed presidential elections.

The Constitutional Court nullified the presidential election, saying the irregularities and anomalies have been so widespread, systematic and grave that the integrity of the results had been seriously compromised.

Read the original article on Nyasa Times.

Copyright © 2020 Nyasa Times. All rights reserved.

