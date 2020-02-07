Tanzania: NEC Adds Over 6,000 Polling Stations

WITH months to go before the 2020 general elections, the National Electoral Commission (N EC) has added more than 6,000 polling stations countrywide for voters enhanced accessibility.

The general elections slated for October, this year will elect the President, Members of Parliament and Councillors. In the 2015 general elections, N EC set up a total of 64,000 polling stations across the country.

NEC Information and Voter Education Director Ms Giveness Aswile revealed about the addition during a one-day training of electoral registration officers.

"Due to a rising population we have decided to increase 6,000 polling stations and some will be positioned on open space for voters to easily reach them," she noted.

She added; "It is our responsibility to ensure voters cast their ballots in a favourable environment thus we decided to utilize the open space where it will also be easy to manage people."

On the ongoing Permanent National Voters Register (PVR) update, she said NEC has covered all the regions and expected to wind up in Dar es Salaam from 16 - 20 February 2020.

Section 15 (5) of the National Elections Act [ cap 343] requires the electoral commission to review PVR twice; between a period commencing immediately after the general election and the date pending the nomination day for the next general election.

NEC Commissioner, Ambassador Omary Ramadhani Mapuri said that public announcement on the schedule to update the voters register for Dar es Salaam will be issued on February 7, 2020 by NEC chairman.

He further urged eligible voters to come out in large numbers for them to be able to exercise their constitutional right when election time comes.

"The update involves only new voters who have attained the age of 18 and above, those who will be reaching 18 during the general election and those who want to update their information due to several reasons," he said.