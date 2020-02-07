Tanzania: NEC Adds Over 6,000 Polling Stations

6 February 2020
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Elkana Kuhenga

WITH months to go before the 2020 general elections, the National Electoral Commission (N EC) has added more than 6,000 polling stations countrywide for voters enhanced accessibility.

The general elections slated for October, this year will elect the President, Members of Parliament and Councillors. In the 2015 general elections, N EC set up a total of 64,000 polling stations across the country.

NEC Information and Voter Education Director Ms Giveness Aswile revealed about the addition during a one-day training of electoral registration officers.

"Due to a rising population we have decided to increase 6,000 polling stations and some will be positioned on open space for voters to easily reach them," she noted.

She added; "It is our responsibility to ensure voters cast their ballots in a favourable environment thus we decided to utilize the open space where it will also be easy to manage people."

On the ongoing Permanent National Voters Register (PVR) update, she said NEC has covered all the regions and expected to wind up in Dar es Salaam from 16 - 20 February 2020.

Section 15 (5) of the National Elections Act [ cap 343] requires the electoral commission to review PVR twice; between a period commencing immediately after the general election and the date pending the nomination day for the next general election.

NEC Commissioner, Ambassador Omary Ramadhani Mapuri said that public announcement on the schedule to update the voters register for Dar es Salaam will be issued on February 7, 2020 by NEC chairman.

He further urged eligible voters to come out in large numbers for them to be able to exercise their constitutional right when election time comes.

"The update involves only new voters who have attained the age of 18 and above, those who will be reaching 18 during the general election and those who want to update their information due to several reasons," he said.

Read the original article on Daily News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Tanzania Daily News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Daily News

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Israeli PM Netanyahu Sends Shock Waves Through East Africa
U.S. Rapper Lil Wayne Reveals That He's 53% Nigerian
Jammeh Raped Women, Including Gambian Beauty Queen - Report
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Tanzania, Rwanda Among 10 Fastest-Growing World Economies
Trade is Key to Wealth Creation in Africa - Afreximbank's Oramah

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.