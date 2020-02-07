Nigeria: INEC Fixes Dates for Edo, Ondo Governorship Elections

Nigeria's electoral commission, INEC, has fixed the dates for the upcoming governorship elections in Edo and Ondo States.

The INEC Chairman, Mahmood Yakubu, disclosed the dates of the two elections at the INEC headquarters on Thursday.

Mr Yakubu said the Edo governorship election will hold on September 19, while that of Ondo State will hold October 10.

The INEC chairman also urged governorship candidates to desist from electoral violence.

"I wish to remind all parties and candidates that violence during party primaries and election campaigns, and the snatching of electoral materials and deployment of thugs against INEC officials, observers, the media and security personnel at polling units are punishable under our electoral rules," he said.

Details later...