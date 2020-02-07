Nigeria: Court Grants El-Zakzaky, Wife Access to Personal Physicians

6 February 2020
Premium Times (Abuja)

A High Court in Kaduna on Thursday fixed February 24 and 25, for the continuation of trial of the leader of the Islamic Movement in Nigeria (IMN), Sheikh Ibrahim El-Zakzaky, and his wife, Zinat.

The judge, Gideon Kurada, at the resumed hearing of the case on Thursday, again adjourned the case to allow the defendants appear in court to take their plea.

Mr El-Zakzaky counsel, Femi Falana (SAN) told journalists after the adjournment that Zinat, the second defendant and wife of the IMN leader was ill, therefore his clients were not in court.

The IMN leader and his wife, Zinat, are standing trial on allegations of culpable homicide, unlawful assembly and disruption of public peace, among other charges, in another court.

Mr Falana said Mr Kurada had granted the defendants' application to allow them access to their personal physicians to enable them to appear in court and take their plea at the next adjournment date.

He said the court had also granted the prosecution counsel's application to amend the charges to reflect that the two other accused persons were still at large.

Mr Falana assured that the defendants would be in court to take their pleas on the next adjourned date, especially after their personal physicians had been allowed access to them.

He said the defence counsel were not happy with the way the city of Kaduna was locked down by security agents every time the case came up.

The High Court had on December 5, 2019, ordered the State Security Services (SSS) to transfer the IMN and his wife to the Nigerian Correctional Centre, Kaduna, to allow their lawyers easy access to him.

Mr Kurada's order followed the application by another counsel to the defendants, Haruna Magashi, on December 5, at resumed hearing of the main suit in Kaduna, eight months after the last hearing in March, 2019.

Mr Kurada had on March 24 adjourned the trial of the IMN leader indefinitely because the judge was to serve on the panel of the Presidential and National Assembly Elections Petitions Tribunal in Yobe State.

Meanwhile, Dari Bayero, lead prosecution to the Kaduna State Government, told journalists that the team was ready for the trial with all witnesses set to testify in court.

(NAN)

Read the original article on Premium Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Premium Times

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Israeli PM Netanyahu Sends Shock Waves Through East Africa
U.S. Rapper Lil Wayne Reveals That He's 53% Nigerian
Jammeh Raped Women, Including Gambian Beauty Queen - Report
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Tanzania, Rwanda Among 10 Fastest-Growing World Economies
Trade is Key to Wealth Creation in Africa - Afreximbank's Oramah

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.