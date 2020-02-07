Nigeria: New Allowances - NYSC Members Pay 'Thank You' Visit to Buhari

6 February 2020
Premium Times (Abuja)

President Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday received members of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) scheme, who were in the Presidential Villa, Abuja, on a 'thank-you' mission over their new allowances.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the four members representing others countrywide came to convey their "deepest gratitude" to the president over the recent increase in their monthly allowances from N19,800 to N33,000.

The NYSC members were led to the State House by the Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Sunday Dare and the Director General of the scheme, Ibrahim Shehu, a brigadier general.

Speaking at the event, Mr Buhari described the NYSC scheme as a "laudable one that needs to be sustained as it affords the opportunity for Nigerian youths to understand the country better."

He said: "People come from far and wide; some from Victoria Island in Lagos have not even been to Ikeja.

"They now find themselves in Daura and other parts of the country. Whenever I go to my town, I get in touch with members; some of them from Lagos, some from Port Harcourt."

Mr Buhari, who praised former head of state, Yakubu Gowon, for the initiative, said: "Whenever I meet General Gowon up till today, I thank him for initiating the NYSC.

"It is a nationalist and patriotic thinking that led to the development of the scheme."

Earlier, the NYSC members had showered praises on the president, saying "the implementation in January, when we least expected it brought tears of joy to us as we had doubts of the promises earlier made.

"You have demonstrated that you are a loving and caring father committed to the welfare of his children."

They also reiterated their commitment to do their best during their period in the scheme.

"The increase is a wake-up call to us to show more commitment to the affairs of our fatherland.

"We are great stakeholders in our collective determination of building a prosperous and united Nigeria, the future belongs to us," they said.

(NAN)

Read the original article on Premium Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Premium Times

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Israeli PM Netanyahu Sends Shock Waves Through East Africa
U.S. Rapper Lil Wayne Reveals That He's 53% Nigerian
Jammeh Raped Women, Including Gambian Beauty Queen - Report
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Tanzania, Rwanda Among 10 Fastest-Growing World Economies
Trade is Key to Wealth Creation in Africa - Afreximbank's Oramah

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.