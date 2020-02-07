Nigeria: Adoke Ill, Moved From EFCC Custody to Hospital - Lawyer

The former Nigerian Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Adoke Bello, has been moved to an Abuja hospital after his health condition worsened while in the custody of the EFCC, his lawyer said.

Other sources familiar with the matter confirmed to PREMIUM TIMES on Thursday that Mr Adoke was moved from the custody of the anti-corruption agency to the Federal Medical Centre in the Jabi district of Abuja.

The current state of the former minister's condition is not yet clear as he is on admission at a private wing.

"He (Adoke) was moved away from the custody of the Economic and Finacial Crimes Commission (EFCC) after his conditions deteriorated," one source said.

"He was rushed to the Federal Medical Centre on Wednesday, where he is on admission. His aliment is not clear. Two police officers attached to the EFCC are currently with him as a guard.

"His health condition is not clear, but the doctors have been running various kinds of medical tests on him."

When PREMIUM TIMES contacted the acting spokesperson to the EFCC, Tony Orilade, he said he was unaware of the matter. He promised to get back to our reporter as soon as he had information on the development.

A member of Mr Adoke's legal team, Mike Ozekhome, told this paper that Mr Adoke is on admission at the Federal Medical Centre.

He also promised to issue a press statement concerning the matter.

Adoke's long road to trail

PREMIUM TIMES last week reported how the anti-graft agency kept Mr Adoke in detention after a court order had granted him a N50million bail.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Mr Adoke is currently facing multiple corruption charges filed by the EFCC, on money laundering, denying Nigeria taxes and an alleged N300 million bribe.

The charges include a seven-count charge before the Federal High Court in Abuja and a 12-count charge before the FCT High Court. The charges were later amended to 42 from the initial 12.

In the charge before the FCT high court, the EFCC accused Mr Adoke of accepting gratification "to facilitate and negotiate the OPL 245 resolution agreement with Shell, Eni, and their Nigerian subsidiaries".

The EFCC also alleges Mr Adoke received N300 million from Abubakar Aliyu in 2013. The agency alleged that was his 'share' of the Malabu windfall.

Shell, Eni, and their officials are already being prosecuted in Italy for the scandal.

Mr Adoke has repeatedly denied any wrongdoing.

He said the actions taken in respect of the transfer of the bloc were based on the instructions of his boss, Mr Jonathan and "in the best interest of Nigeria".