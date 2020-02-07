Nigeria: How Armed Robbers Attacked Banks, Killed Four Officers - Police

7 February 2020
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Josiah Oluwole

The Ondo State Police Command has given details of the bank robbery which took place on Thursday at Ile-Oluji, in Ile-Oluji/Okeigbo Local Government Area of Ondo State.

The police spokesman, Femi Joseph, confirmed that two banks were attacked by the robbers who used dynamites to destroy their entrances before gaining access.

He said although the robbers succeeded in robbing one of the banks, they failed in their attempt to rob the other, which he identified as Polaris Bank.

According to Mr Joseph, four policemen died in the process but no civilians deaths were recorded.

"When they attacked one of the banks, they shot dead one of the policemen on duty," he said. "But while they were trying to escape, they ran into four policemen who were on their own, guarding a VIP, and they killed three of them, making it four policemen who lost their lives in that incident."

Mr Joseph said "while the robbers were being chased, they abandoned their getaway vehicle and escaped."

He said the police would fish them out eventually and bring them to justice.

Bank Loss

Mr Joseph said the bank officials were yet to ascertain the amount of money stolen.

"We have commenced investigations into the matter, with the involvement of some of the special units of the police, such as the Explosives Ordinance Department and we will surely apprehend the suspects and bring them to justice," added Mr Joseph.

Armed bandits are usually attracted to banks located in towns far removed from the state capital, Akure, which makes them (banks) easy targets for repeated attacks.

In August last year, armed bandits raided a bank in Iju-Ita Ogbolu, in Akure North Local Government Area of Ondo State, killing a female security guard and carting away large sums of money.

Also in September last year, a bank in Ido-Ani, in Ose local government area was attacked, with seven persons killed by the bandits.

Read the original article on Premium Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Premium Times

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Israeli PM Netanyahu Sends Shock Waves Through East Africa
U.S. Rapper Lil Wayne Reveals That He's 53% Nigerian
Jammeh Raped Women, Including Gambian Beauty Queen - Report
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Tanzania, Rwanda Among 10 Fastest-Growing World Economies
Trade is Key to Wealth Creation in Africa - Afreximbank's Oramah

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.