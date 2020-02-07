Kenya: Gitau Drops Wanja as Pipeline Gear Up for League Opener

Newly appointed Kenya Pipeline coach, Paul Gitau has cracked the whip, sidelining veteran setter Janet Wanja ahead of next Friday's first leg of the Kenya Volleyball Federation national league that serves off at the Ruring'u Stadium in Nyeri County.

Gitau, who took charge of the team last Tuesday, said Wanja was yet to show up in training and that left him with no choice but to rely on the club's other setters Rose Magoi and fast-rising Esther Mutinda.

"Wanja is not in my plans at least for now. She is yet to show up for training neither has she communicated on her whereabouts. How am I supposed to plan with a player who is not here? When at some point she decides to come then we can talk over it but not now," said Gitau, who replaced Margaret Indakala who has been in acting capacity after head coach Japheth Munala switched allegiance to KCB in 2019.

Wanja also skipped the better part of the national team training at the Moi International Sports Centre Indoor Arena, Kasarani ahead African Olympics qualifier in Cameroon before she later asked out due to "personal engagements."

At the same time, four players Pamela Adhiambo, Lydia Iswan, Mirian Chelimo and Betty Sifuna have re-united been with Gitau.

FAILED TO QUALIFY

The four were part of the Under-20 national team that failed to qualify for the World Championships during the qualifiers that were staged in Nairobi in 2018 where Gitau was in charge.

"We will work with the players once again and it's a good feeling. I guess we will just pick from where we left going forward. However, they are five other players drawn from secondary Schools across the nation. This is a youthful squad and I like working with such outfits," said the tough-talking coach after the morning training session at the Kenya Pipeline grounds Embakasi on Thursday.

The five players are Esther Mbusiro, Metrine Wamalika, Sheila Chisutia (Nyakach), as well as Abigael Nafula (Sulumeti) and Magdalene Chemtai (Kolonya).

Commenting on the new recruits, the 2015 Africa Games winning coach said: "I have to train them for a while and see who fits into my system of play. The regulars are also doing pretty well and we can only hope for the best ahead the league ties against KCB and Ashton."

Middle blocker Yvonne Sinaida has recovered well ahead of time after missing last year's play-offs with a right knee injury.

Gitau has also welcomed the presence of Metrine Nabwire who decamped to Pipeline from KCB.

Nabwire won the best attacker accolades in 2018.

Pipeline finished third last season and are the reigning African Clubs Championship bronze medallists.