South Africa: Modise Considering ATM's Motion of No Confidence in Ramaphosa

7 February 2020
News24Wire (Cape Town)
By Jan Gerber

National Assembly Speaker Thandi Modise said she is considering the African Transformation Movement's (ATM) motion of no confidence in President Cyril Ramaphosa.

On Thursday, the ATM, which has two MPs, announced it intended to bring a motion of no confidence in Ramaphosa.

In a statement by ATM president and MP Vuyolwethu Zungula, he said the ATM "being a faith-based organisation" would give Ramaphosa's administration the benefit of the doubt.

"We thought as social democrats we should respect the will of the majority.

"South Africa allowed President Ramaphosa a free hand to do things the new dawn way but the country keeps sliding," Zungula said.

"There has been summit after summit; round table after round table; pledges after pledges; one investment conference after another; youth gatherings and various women engagements, but instead the country keeps sinking.

"As ATM we are not aware of anything positive in South Africa, except the patience of the people which is also wearing thin."

Zungula said the "New Dawn that was promised has in fact become a nightmare for virtually all the citizens of South Africa".

"The 3% growth that President Ramaphosa promised during his campaign has been nothing but a mirage. The economy of the country has taken a turn for the worst with declining growth rates estimates as a norm."

Among the party's long list of gripes with Ramaphosa is the donation he had received from late Bosasa boss Gavin Watson, that he "misled or lied to the nation" when he said there would be no load shedding until January 13, 2020, and that he failed to act against Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan.

Modise, when asked about this at a press briefing on the readiness for Ramaphosa's State of the Nation Address next week, said she was considering the ATM's motion. She must ensure that motions fulfil requirements before it can be brought to the House.

Former president Jacob Zuma survived eight motions of no confidence, which were brought against him by members of the opposition.

