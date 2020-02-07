Zimbabwe: Lupane Man (73) Struck By Lightning in His Fields

A 73-year-old villager was struck to death by lightning while weeding his maize crop in Lupane on Tuesday.

Acting Matabeleland North police spokesperson Sergeant Namatirai Mashona confirmed the unfortunate incident and went on to identify the deceased as Patrick Ncube of Mafa village under Chief Mabhikwa.

"Police received a report about a villager who was struck by lightning while weeding his maize field on Tuesday. Patrick Ncube was alone in the field when he was struck by a bolt of lightning and died on the spot," said Mashona.

She said the incident occurred around 4pm.

Ncube's body was discovered an hour later by a neighbour who passed by the field going to fetch water from a nearby well.

The neighbour Andrew Sibanda, aged 88, informed other villagers who alerted police about the incident.

Ncube's body was taken for burial at his homestead as Lupane magistrate Ndumo Masuku waived post-mortem after police ruled out any foul play.

The case was treated as sudden death.