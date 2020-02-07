Malawi: Deco Nyemera Switch From Silver to Blue Eagles

7 February 2020
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Phillip Pasula

Former Silver Strikers midfielder Lazarus Deco Nyemera is now an eagle with Blue Eagles which is based at the Malawi Police Service Headquarters in Lilongwe.

Nyemera has made the switch between the central region super league giants after being offloaded from the Bankers.

Blue Eagles Technical Director, Christopher Sibale, confirmed the development with Nyasa Times, saying the player will help the Eagles in beefing up their squad especially the central midfield.

"We feel he is the right person to be featured in the central midfield as we beef up our squad. He has that vast experience in the super league. Blue Eagles is good at developing and shaping players but this one is already developed and we will just need to shape him to meet the required standards of Blue Eagles," remarked Sibale.

Speaking to Nyasa Times, Nyemera said it was an easy decision to make to join Blue Eagles because Blue Eagles is a big and better side right now.

"I am happy with the way they have welcomed me. I am feeling at home already; making new friends. It was an easy decision to make with consultation from my family.

"I just have to work hard, prepare myself for the forthcoming season and bring positives to the team," Nyemera explained.

Lazarus Deco Nyemera made a mark when he was playing for Mzuzu based Super Eagles in the then Simama Premier League under Coach Christopher Nyambose. Super Eagles which was captained by Nyemera beat Nyasa Big Bullets 2-1 at Mzuzu Stadium in the Carlsberg Cup in the year that it got promoted into the super league.

Super Eagles, which was then renamed Mzuzu United stayed in the super league for only a season and got relegated. Nyemera and Madalitso Chiumia were then signed by Silver Strikers.

Deco never stayed long at Silver Strikers. He came back to Mzuzu and played for Mzuni FC, now Mzuzu Warriors, before returning to Silver Strikers from where he has now jumped ship to Blue Eagles.

