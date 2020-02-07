Malawi: UN Women, Malawi Govt Strategise for Status of Women Meet in New York

7 February 2020
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Watipaso Mzungu

Women empowerment and gender experts have converged in Lilongwe to prepare for this year's global United Nations (UN) Commission on the Status of Women (CSW) meeting, which is scheduled to take place in New York in the United States of America.

The Malawi Government is hosting the delegates, which include leaders of civil society organisations (CSO), government officials, women living in rural areas and traditional leaders, with financial and technical support from the United Nations Entity for Gender Equality and Women Empowerment (UN Women).

The 2020 CSW 64 will take place in March and delegates are expressed to direct most of their energies on reviewing the implementation of the Beijing Declaration in the context of inspiring transformative action that will step up achievement of the Girls Empowerment and Gender Equality (GEWE).

And speaking at the opening of a day-long preparatory meeting at the Capital Hotel in Lilongwe, UN Women Head of Programmes, Yemi Falayajo, described this year's CSW meet as different because it seeks to step up action through the Generation Equality campaign whose major objective is to amplify women's voices and action to catalyse greater progress towards GEWE.

Falayajo therefore stressed that it is critical for Malawi to highly regard the CSW 64 session and hence prepare to meaningfully participate.

"Not only that, but also to garner commitment, galvanise action and ensure that beyond the session, we can move to undertake transformative actions that will drastically change the status of GEWE in Malawi," she said.

She added that the Generation Equality campaign is about bringing together the next generations of women's rights activists with the gender equality advocates and visionaries who were instrumental in creating the Beijing Platform for Action more than two decades ago.

In her remarks, the Director of Gender Affairs in the Ministry of Gender, Children, Disability and Social Welfare, Mercy Safarao, said besides preparing for the New York meet, the Lilongwe gathering will review the progress on the CSW 63 resolutions, which include strengthening normative, legal and policy frameworks, among others.

UN Women and the Malawi Government have since assembled women empowerment and gender experts from across the country

Read the original article on Nyasa Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Nyasa Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Nyasa Times

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Israeli PM Netanyahu Sends Shock Waves Through East Africa
U.S. Rapper Lil Wayne Reveals That He's 53% Nigerian
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Jammeh Raped Women, Including Gambian Beauty Queen - Report
Tanzania, Rwanda Among 10 Fastest-Growing World Economies
Trade is Key to Wealth Creation in Africa - Afreximbank's Oramah

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.