Malawi Education Council Accredits Blantyre International University

After months of thorough scrutiny, construction of a new campus and anxiety from students, parents and professors, the National Council of Higher Education has finally accredited Blantyre International University (BIU).

The National Council for Higher Education Act mandates NCHE to regulate tertiary education institutions in Malawi. The council says the decision to accredit BIU was made at its Ordinary Meetings held in October and December 2019.

During the meetings, NCHE also registered Marble Hill University with three degree programmes and granted provisional registration to International College of Business and Management.

"The Council accredited Blantyre International University as a higher education institution in Malawi. Council also accredited the following eight (8) programmes," NCHE says in a published statement.

The accredited programmes are Bachelor of Accounting and Finance; Bachelor of Banking & Finance; Bachelor of Business Administration; Bachelor of Economics; Bachelor of Community Development; Bachelor of Information Technology; Bachelor of Journalism; and Bachelor of Entrepreneurship Development.

In reaction to the news, which has just been publicized, BIU Chancellor Professor Charles Chanthunya welcomed the development saying it was long overdue.

"We worked hard by investing in modern infrastructure for the university campus in Michiru where we are now operating from. Already, some of the university's programmes are recognised by international institutions such ACCA. The accreditation by NCHE gives us confidence to continue offering the best education to our students and come up with highly productive graduates for the local and international markets," Professor Chanthunya says.

BIU has been on the spotlight for missing out on NCHE lists, despite the fact that several public, religious and private universities and colleges are yet to be awarded the much-touted accreditation status.

Blantyre International University is one of Malawi's oldest private universities, it started offering its services after the Malawi Government certified it fit to run degree programmes.