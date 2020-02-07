Malawian Debut At Man U Home - Henri Kumwenda Sees Red, Reacts On Twitter

7 February 2020
Nyasa Times (Leeds)

Boy wonder Henri Kumwenda, a Malawian striker based in England has made history for his debut at the 'theatre of dreams' Old Trafford the home to Premiership powerhouse Manchester United (Man U) when he played for his Leeds United Under-18 side in the FA Youth Cup fifth round.

Kumwenda may not have had the best night on Wednesday in a 1-0 loss to Man U. The teenager was sent off during the second-half after picking up his second yellow card.

He headed the first real chance of the game narrowly wide before he complicated things for the Whites from Elland Road when he was shown a second yellow card following a clumsy challenge on Shola Shoretire.

The complexion of the tie had changed to some degree but Leeds still posed a threat and Man U skipper Teden Mengi and his fellow defenders had to remain on their guard as full time loomed.

After the match Kumwenda admitted on Twitter that he was gutted after the loss but the forward also felt compelled to laud the supporters who travelled to Old Trafford."Gutted about the result, but massive thanks to the travelling fans who were different class .We go again," tweeted Kumwenda.

The match was widely reported by the British media and the Boot Room Football said it may not have been Kumwenda's night against Manchester United but he has had a moment to shine this season, with his penalty deciding the dramatic shootout with Sheffield Wednesday in the previous round.

"And based on some of his performances throughout the season, it would be little surprise if it is not too long before he returns to being the match-winner for the under-18s again," reported TBR Football.

Kumwenda is attracting interest from English Premiership title favourites Liverpool and Arsenal.

