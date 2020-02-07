Malawi Olympic Committee to Train Strategic Planning Facilitators

7 February 2020
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Duncan Mlanjira

Malawi Olympic Committee (MOC) has organized a training workshop to have a pool of resourceful persons to be readily available to guide and assist its sports affiliates and other stakeholders in the formulations of strategic and operational plans.

This workshop, to be facilitated by an international expert from Zimbabwe under the Olympic Solidarity, is scheduled to take place at Sunbird Capital Hotel in Lilongwe from February 17- 23, 2020 and attracts a total number of confirmed 15 participants.

According to MOC Public Relations Officer, Kythrina Phiri, the participants are from MOC itself, archery, basketball, taekwondo, cycling, judo, handball, table tennis, weightlifting, volleyball and the Ministry of Sport.

She said the aim of the initiative is to transfer knowledge specifically to MOC affiliated National Sport Federations (NFs) as well as other sports entities in the national sports system.

"MOC will engage the international expert to train the individuals in the development and delivery of strategic plans.

"The participants will undergo training for a period of 5 days followed by an assessment for two days to enhance their skills and competencies as strategic planning facilitators where the successful trainees will be certified by MOC," Phiri said.

She acknowledged that this been initiated after seeing the failure for most national sports federations at not having strategic and operational plans for the development of sports in the country.

She said the participating national federations specifically applied and were accepted as per guidelines from the experts.

Asked why MOC chose an international facilitator instead of a local, Phiri said MOC applied the project to Olympic Solidarity for the initiative and when the approval was given, they were given the expert to conduct the workshop because he will access the participants thereafter.

She said from this workshop, MOC shall have its own local experts who in future shall be conducting similar workshops.

"That is why this is a training of trainers workshop," she said.

Read the original article on Nyasa Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Nyasa Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Nyasa Times

Most Popular
Business
Senegal
Cote d'Ivoire
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Israeli PM Netanyahu Sends Shock Waves Through East Africa
U.S. Rapper Lil Wayne Reveals That He's 53% Nigerian
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Jammeh Raped Women, Including Gambian Beauty Queen - Report
Tanzania, Rwanda Among 10 Fastest-Growing World Economies
Trade is Key to Wealth Creation in Africa - Afreximbank's Oramah

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.