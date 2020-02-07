Africa: There's No Doubt Nurses, Midwives Are the Heart of Healthcare

6 February 2020
The East African (Nairobi)
opinion By Amin Mawji

A man who really cares for his patients will soon learn to ask for and appreciate the information of a nurse, who is at once a careful observer and a clear reporter."

Florence Nightingale's timeless advice to doctors is as true today as it was when her seminal work Notes on Nursing was first published. Two centuries have now passed since the "lady with the lamp" came into this world to change the face of nursing. Her commitment helped transform nursing from a mostly untrained occupation to a highly skilled medical profession with important responsibilities.

Sadly, nurses and midwives remain undervalued and underappreciated. The importance of their role, certainly in the context of East Africa, can hardly be overstated. Across the region, they constitute the majority of the health workforce, in some cases representing over 80 per cent of the health workforce.

PROVIDING COMFORT

Often described as the backbone of health systems, the role of nurses and midwives typically extends beyond administering care. They are usually the first point of contact for patients, receiving people at their most vulnerable and providing comfort, reassurance and competent assessments. Most of us who have experienced hospitals will know how effective they can be in advocating for patients' interests and improving patient outcomes.

Recognising the critical roles that nurses and midwives play in promoting healthy lifestyles and reducing mortality, morbidity and disability, the Aga Khan Development Network has had a long commitment to strengthening the nursing and midwifery professions in East Africa and elsewhere.

As His Highness the Aga Khan once put it: "I have long felt the enhancement of the nursing profession to be absolutely critical to the improvement of healthcare in the developing world. The way forward was to professionalise, to institutionalise, and to dignify this great profession."

This week, a new crop of graduands across East Africa will enhance their professional credentials with degrees and diplomas from the Aga Khan University School of Nursing and Midwifery.

Since its inception in 2000, the school has seen more than 3,000 join the ranks of qualified, working nurses and midwives in Kenya, Uganda and Tanzania. Guided by the principles of impact, quality, relevance and access, the Aga Khan University and Aga Khan Health Services continue to invest heavily in building nursing capacity in East Africa.

The need to recognise the vital work of nurses and midwives is also being championed by a global campaign, called Nursing Now. In collaboration with the World Health Organisation (WHO) and the International Council of Nurses, the campaign seeks to empower nurses to take their place at the heart of tackling 21st Century health challenges and help achieve universal health coverage.

SOFT TOUCH

Launched in 2018, Nursing Now already has more than 360 groups across 101 countries, working to promote this important mission. The WHO has designated the year 2020 as the "Year of the Nurse and Midwife", in honour of the 200th birth anniversary of Florence Nightingale.

Those who work in the health services industry have long seen nurses and midwives as the backbone of health systems. For those of us who have experienced the soft touch of their care, we know they are more than that. They are the heart of healthcare.

The author is the Diplomatic Representative of the Aga Khan Development Network based in Kampala, Uganda.

Read the original article on East African.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The East African. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: East African

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Israeli PM Netanyahu Sends Shock Waves Through East Africa
U.S. Rapper Lil Wayne Reveals That He's 53% Nigerian
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Jammeh Raped Women, Including Gambian Beauty Queen - Report
Tanzania, Rwanda Among 10 Fastest-Growing World Economies
Trade is Key to Wealth Creation in Africa - Afreximbank's Oramah

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.