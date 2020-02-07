Malawi: YouthDecide to Hold Parliament Accountable On Implementation of ConCourt Decision

7 February 2020
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Pius Nyondo

The YouthDecide Campaign, a grouping of young people who prior to the 2019 tripartite elections advocated that youths get elected into positions of power, has joined voices that are welcoming the Constitutional Court (ConCourt) for nullifying last year's presidential election, saying the ruling is "a progressive expansion of the jurisprudence on laws on credible elections."

ConCourt nullified the presidential election on Monday citing "massive irregularities" in the electoral process.

YouthDecide Campaign team leader, Charles Kajoloweka, said in a statement made available to Nyasa Times that the grouping welcomed the court's decision with excitement; and, further commended the court's order on key reforms particulary the 50% +1 provision which has "for too long suffered severe political machinations by authorities."

In the statement, YouthDecide has also said since 54 percent of the 6.8 million registered voters were young people aged between 18 and 35 it is a foregone conclusion that the 2019 electoral miscarriage wears a youth face.

Reads the statement: "It is uncontestable that the youth were prime victims of this electoral sham. At its most basic, it was a miscarriage of the 'present and the future' will of the majority. We wish to further stress that each election is a solid occasion to confer new leaders clear mandate and unquestionable legitimacy.

"However, for some time now, good governance has been impaired due to absence of credible governance of elections. We are thus encouraged that despite felonious shenanigans to obstruct justice, the Court has on law and facts courageously given back the constitutional power to the 'source,' the people.

"The verdict is a triumph of democracy and rule of law. On the other hand, the verdict is an expose of serious gaps and glaring incompetence in election management by the Electoral Commission. The verdict is hence a call for bold reforms of the law and practice. As young people of Malawi, we commit to hold authorities accountable particulary the legislature on implementation of the Court and pronouncements in order to progressively cure systematic threats to our hard-earned democracy."

Among others, the YouthDecide Campaign has said that the Electoral Commission and the Chief Elections Officer step down forthwith. It says the "need for a highly competent and professional Commission to manage the fresh elections cannot be stated."

Adds the statement: "We strongly commend all the youth particulary those from political parties that were party to this historic court case for maintaining peace and order and exercising restraint. All youth are encouraged to maintain peace and order while remaining vigilant in pressing for accountability from authorities on implementation of the Court verdict."

Read the original article on Nyasa Times.

Copyright © 2020 Nyasa Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

