Malawi: Karonga Utd Rejects Chipanga's Resignation As Chair

7 February 2020
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Phillip Pasula

Businessman Alufeyo Chipanga Banda has stepped down as Chairperson for Karonga United but the football club has rejected the resignation, saying the decision would affect the club's preparing for the new season.

Chipanga, who allegedly was contributing over 80 percent of the club's funding, has cited personal reasons for his resignation.

Reports indicate that a good number of people from Karonga were not happy with the way Chipanga was running the club.

"Karonga United is a community football team but Chipanga has been treating it as a personal entity," remarked one Karonga resident who did not want to be named.

But speaking on a local radio station, Chipanga said he had stepped aside to give others chance to lead the club.

"I will just be a member for Karonga United. I have been there for four years now. I have decided to resign as Chairperson and concentrate on my businesses and family affairs," Chipanga explained.

The club's executive committee held an emergency meeting and decided to hold on to Chipanga although he had promised to continue financially supporting the club.

"We have to respect his decision but at the same time we are not comfortable to part ways with him because apart from being chairperson, Chipanga is also co-sponsor of the club.

"So we reject his resignation and we will persuade him to reverse his decision," said the club's general secretary Ramzy Simwaka.

