Zimbabwe: Zuva Donates to Schools Affected By Idai

7 February 2020
The Herald (Harare)
By Munyaradzi Chamalimba

As the nation reflects on the devastating natural disaster of cyclone Idai, Zuva petroleum have donated furniture to five primary schools in Chimanimani namely Hotsprings, Tonhorai, Ndima, Charleswood and Gwindingwe.

This is a follow up to an initial one hundred-thousand-dollar donation last year into schools by the company in an effort to mitigate the effects of the cyclone in schools.

Speaking during the handover ceremony in Mutare, the company's Chief Operations Officer Zwelithini Mlotshwa said the effects of the cyclone still linger to date and as a corporate they are concerned.

"We found it prudent to once again play our part in the rehabilitation of communities affected by the disaster, targeting mainly schools.

"This donation is in recognition of the power of education . . . it is a pathway towards a prosperous, productive life and god citizenship we wish for all young Zimbabweans," he said.

Charleswood primary school Headmaster Godfrey Mandega expressed gratitude for the good gesture which will go a long way in rehabilitating the schools and provide a better schooling environment which is in line with the new curriculum.

"We are happy with this kind gesture because we had lost almost everything and pupils were learning seated on the floor which was not good for them.

"These tables and chairs will improve a lot of handwriting skills and boost confidence as the environment contributes towards the final product that we produce within these learning institutions," he said.

Cyclone Idai struck Zimbabwe last year in March causing massive destruction which saw water defying mountains resulting in loss of life and significant damage to infrastructure, crops and livestock.

