Zimbabwe: Chevrons Skipper Leads the Way

All — ROUNDER Sean Williams showed the way with both bat and ball in the domestic Pro-50 Championship games played during the week in Harare and Bulawayo.

Williams, who was recently named the Zimbabwe national cricket team Test captain and acquitted himself well against Sri Lanka, appears to be taking his form to the limited overs game.

He recorded back-to-back List A fifties in the Tuskers' successive victories over visiting Rangers side in Bulawayo.

The 33-year old was instrumental when Tuskers beat Rangers by eight wickets on Tuesday with a fine knock of 51 runs from 28 balls.

Earlier on he had helped keep the Rangers in check with bowling figures of 2-27.

Brian Chari also batted well in that game scoring 48 from 50 deliveries.

Sheuopa Musekwa was the pick of the Tuskers bowlers with 3-29 in that game.

Williams was again the hero the following day when the hosts posted another eight wicket win.

His 61 runs in that match and bowling figures of 4-44 made him the best performing all-rounder in the opening two rounds of play.

However, Mountaineers opening batsman remains the highest scorer with 116 run under the belt from two innings.

The log leaders also completed back to back wins over Mashonaland Eagles with Gumbi scoring 90 runs in the first match.

He has found able partnership in Kevin Kasuza, who recently made his debut with the Zimbabwe Test side against Sri Lanka.

Kasuza, has two half tons in two matches, which makes him the third highest scorer.

There have also been some good knocks by players such as Nkosana Mpofu and Jonathan Campbell.

Mountaineers' Roy Kaia leads the bowling charts with seven wickets under the belt with Williams second with six scalps.

Former Zimbabwe opening bowler Chris Mpofu has also showed good signs with four wickets in the bag.

Donald Tiripano and Richard Ngarava have also taken four wickets apiece in two games.

Unconfirmed fixtures show that more games will be played in the coming weeks with Midwest Rhinos set to face Mashonaland Eagles tomorrow while Tuskers and Mountaineers clash in a potential thriller.

The first class Logan Cup will return later in the month.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Sport Zimbabwe By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The games are likely to be of keen interest to the selectors ahead of the tour of Bangladesh later this month.

Zimbabwe are set to tour Bangladesh for a multi-format series that begins towards the end of this month and finishes in March.

Batting coach, Stewart Matsikenyeri, yesterday said the players posted some decent statistics in the opening games Pro50 Championships.

Domestic cricket will take centre stage in the coming weeks.

"We have seen some decent scores during the games that have been played. We look forward to more games coming up.

"Generally, it's a good sign and the selectors are taking a keen interest in these games.

"Like what we saw in the Test series against Sri Lanka, performance was considered in the selection of the team and those who raised up their hands were given the chance and they showed what they can do," said Matsikenyeri.

Zimbabwe are scheduled to play one Test, three ODIs, and two T20s in Bangladesh.