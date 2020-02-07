Kenya: Betty Kyallo Exposed By Her Former Nanny

K24 News Anchor Bettty Kyallo is yet again embroiled in fresh drama, after her daughter's nanny accused her of being an absentee parent and a bad employer.

Consolata Wawira spoke out after being fired by Betty who later went on social media and accused her of theft.

Betty wrote on her Instagram story saying, "Aren't there bureaus that can vet nannies and support you even when you employ them to ensure they are doing right by your home and children. Mums and dads we need to wake up and protect our children and homes. Don't be fooled. 18,000 but still they rob you. Anyway. Goodnight."

But Ms Wawira in an interview with Tuko dispelled the accusations saying that she stole nothing from her. She added that she had been persevering hardships while working for Ms Kyallo.

She started working for Betty last year in April and was given instructions that her job would be taking care of Betty's daughter, Ivanna.

ICU

"Last year nilienda kutafuta kazi kwa bureau mahali Betty Kyallo alikuja kunichukua, so nilienda kwake last year tarehe tano mwezi wa nne. Nilipata mtoto wake ametoka ICU so kufika pale nikaambiwa kazi yangu sana sana ni mtoto. Therapy mimi ndio nilikuwa ninampeleka na taxi na tunarudishwa na taxi. Na saa zengine mamake hata simuoni. Sana sana mamake hakuwangi, hata ni mimi nalalanga na huyo mtoto room mmoja," says Ms Wawira.

Betty's allegations, she says, have tarnished her reputation making it difficult to find a job since her work relies mostly on trust.

"On Monday alipokuja nyumbani ndio aliniita akaniambia anataka tuongee. Akaniuliza kwa nini namuibia. Nikamwabia sasa naweza iba nini na hii nyumba haina kitu. Nyumba ilikuwa empty haina chakula hata hii mwezi wa january tumesafa sana. Hii kazi nimefanya miaka kumi ningekuwa basi nishapelekwa polisi kwa sababu ya uwizi. Sijawahi ibia mtu hii kazi nafanyanga na roho moja. Betty ameniharibia kazi, ameniharibia jina siwezi pata kazi," explained Ms Wawira.