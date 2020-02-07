Kenya: Why Moi Will Get 19-Gun Salute and Not 21 During His State Funeral

Retired President Daniel arap Moi will be accorded appropriate Civilian and Full Military Honours during his burial on Wednesday at his Kabarak home.

This is follows President Uhuru Kenyatta's proclamation that the former head of state, who died on Tuesday at the Nairobi Hospital, shall be accorded a State Funeral, with all appropriate civilian and full military honors being rendered and observed.

MILITARY HONOURS

Moi's funeral will be the second one to have full military honours. The only other person who has been accorded with similar honours was the founding father of the nation Mzee Jomo Kenyatta when he died in office in 1978.

But unlike the first president, Moi might receive 19-gun salute and not 21 as his predecessor.

Twenty-one-gun salute is given to head of states who are the Commander-in-Chief at the time of their death (die in office).

However, the current Commander-in-Chief, who is President Kenyatta, can decide that Moi be buried in military uniform for his role as Commander-in-Chief during his 24-year rule.

In that case, he will be accorded the 21-gun salute.

Moi's casket will also be draped in the national flag on a Stately carriage to be dragged by the military platoon.

PUBLIC VIEWING

The funeral will also include 36 pallbearers from the military in the ceremonial uniform from the rank of Major and above.

There will be renditions from KDF bands and choirs and chaplains chosen from the military and religious groups.

Ten officers from the army have taken positions in two lines leaving a path between them on the steps of Lee Funeral Home where Moi's body is being preserved. Two others are positioned on the doorway.

The standing on guard is an indication of respect for their former Commander-In-Chief.

From Saturday to Monday Moi's body will lie in parliament building for public viewing between 8am to 5pm

Four other people have received State funerals in the history of Kenya, but without military honours.

They are former Vice President Wamalwa Kijana, Nobel Peace Laureate Wangari Maathai, former First Lady Lucy Kibaki and former Nyeri Governor Wahome Gakuru.