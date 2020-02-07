Rwanda: Two Ministers Resign From Cabinet

7 February 2020
The New Times (Kigali)

The Ministers of State affiliated to the Justice and the Education docket have stepped down.

Evode Uwizeyimana, the Minister of State in charge of Constitutional & Legal Affairs and Isaac Munyakazi the Minister of State in charge of Primary and Secondary Education submitted their resignation letters to the Prime Minister on Thursday, February 6, 2020.

The news was confirmed by Prime Minister Edouard Ngirente's office through a tweet posted shortly before midnight.

According to the Prime Minister, the letters were to be presented to President Paul Kagame.

Uwizeyinama's resignation comes only four days after he was seen shoving to the ground a female private security guard who demanded he undergoes security procedures required prior to entry of public buildings in Kigali.

The incident was posted on the social media platform Twitter. The former Minister responded begging pardon.

Some reports have attributed Munyakazi's reason for stepping down to a case involving last year's national exams where a school was promoted to the top 10 best performers without merit.

It is alleged that Munyakazi was involved in that process and investigations are ongoing to get to the bottom of the matter and hold to account all those involved.

The Rwanda Investigation Bureau confirmed Tuesday that it was investigating the incident involving Uwizeyimana.

Both Uwizeyima and Munyakazi joined the cabinet in 2016.

