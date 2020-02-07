Zimbabwe: Local Golfers Struggle in Cape Town

7 February 2020
The Herald (Harare)
By Takudzwa Chitsiga

ZIMBABWE professional golfers had an indifferent start in the opening round of the RAM Cape Town Open at Royal Cape Golf Club yesterday.

The players, who included defending champion Ben Follet-Smith, all failed to record under-par scores and are unlikely to recover and make the cut in today's decisive round. Follet-Smith, who booked his tour card by winning the tournament last year, was a pale shadow of himself as he carded a six over-par 78 in yesterday's round.

The former Wingate Club member has been struggling after making the cut five times in 19 starts ahead of this year's edition which is co-sanctioned with the Challenge Tour.

"Very few expectations this week," he said. "I struggled this year because my expectations got too high.

"Now, I'm just trying to maintain composure; hit fairways, hit greens and just make sure I do the basics right.

"If you get the basics right, you should be able to give yourself chances," he told Sunshine Tour.

The field also has Mark Williams, who finished on four over-par, Marc Cayeux on six over-par and Ryan Cairns who played late in the afternoon.

