Uganda: Kadaga Rejects Otto's Statement Over Fist-Fight

6 February 2020
The Monitor (Kampala)
By Moses Kyeyune

The Speaker of Parliament, Ms Rebecca Kadaga, yesterday threw out a statement by Aruu County MP Samuel Odonga Otto on grounds that it lacked merit.

Mr Otto had secured permission of the Speaker to present a personal statement on the Thursday incident in which he was reportedly beaten by Kilak North MP Anthony Akol.

In the statement, Mr Otto said he was beaten for attempting to protect the land of the people in the north, part of which was allegedly sold by his tormentor.

But the Speaker said Mr Otto had smuggled in ingredients on land because the permission had been granted on the basis that the MP had been assaulted by his colleague with malice.

"Mr Otto came to me and said he wanted to present a personal statement on what happened in the lobby, on the basis of that I allowed him to proceed; but what he has brought here is about Madhvani, Amuru Sugar, land distressed people, bridges and displaced people," Ms Kadaga said.

"This does not pass for a personal explanation, I am sorry, this does not qualify, please have it expunged from the record," she added.

Mr Otto was on Thursday admitted to Nakasero Hospital following a fist-fight with Mr Akol.

Copyright © 2020 The Monitor. All rights reserved.

