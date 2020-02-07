Uganda: Two Remanded Over Sissa Land

Two people claiming ownership of a four-square mile land have been remanded to prison over accusations of land grabbing.

The Magistrate's Court at Kajjansi, Entebbe, yesterday remanded Ssematimba Kyobe Mutebi, 84, and Lawrence Walugembe until February 10.

They denied charges of criminal trespass in regard to alleged grabbing of land belonging to more than 100 families at Sissa-Kagulu in Wakiso District.

The duo was arrested from Ssisa as they had gone to check on the disputed land hardly a month after they were stopped from entering, and, or carrying out any activities on the said land.

They are part of four others, who were remanded to prison last month.

They include; Thomas Bwayo, alias Tony, Ivan Lubowa, alias Licoln, Samuel Mwasa, and Siraje Mubiru.

It is alleged that the suspects encroached onto land occupied by various people with intent to intimidate, assault and or annoy him.

Last month, 11 people were arrested in a joint operation by the State House Anti-Corruption Unit and the police following a complaint of an attempt to evict residents from the disputed land.

The suspects were arrested over accusations of torture, fraudulent sale and destruction of property belonging to the residents.

Aggrieved residents from Kagulu and Namuzi villages reported cases to the head of the State House Anti-Corruption Unit, Lt Col Edith Nakalema, claiming that police had failed to help and protect them and their properties.

Local leaders said Mr Walugembe and Mr Sematimba, claiming to belong to the Balangira (royals) clan, had grabbed part of the land and sold it but police had taken no action.

"It appears that none of us is allowed to do anything on our land because these blood-thirsty men are patrolling the area all the time. We are living in fear because the police has nothing to do," Mr Andrew Njawuzi, one of the leaders, said in an interview with Daily Monitor last month.

He also presented a document signed by President Museveni's adviser on youth, Ms Resty Nakayenga Kiguli, about the same land.

The land in question is on Block 409 at Ssisa-Kagulu.

It is alleged that a group of people claiming to be descendants of Kabaka Kagulu Tebuchweke, who ruled Buganda Kingdom between 1734 and 1736, are claiming the land.

Mr Ssematimba and Mr Walugembe are part of the five people claiming to belong to Buganda royal family in the lineage of late king of Kagulu Tebucweke.

Others are Ssenyimba Kayima, Kiwanga Sseziga, Kattaba Wamala and Kalaki Ngomazawambwa.