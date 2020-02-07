Kenya: Spectacular Military Display Planned for Moi Send-Off

7 February 2020
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Joseph Muraya

Nairobi — Kenyans will witness a spectacular military procession on Saturday, when the body of their second president, Daniel Toroitich arap Moi will be escorted to Parliament for public viewing.

As is tradition in the passing of a Head of State, Moi's body will lie-in-state in Parliament where President Uhuru Kenyatta will be the first to view and pay his last respects, in an elaborate military ceremony which will be replicated during his memorial service and burial.

From the Lee Funeral Home, Moi's body will be accorded full military ceremonial honours, which include, Conveyance under escort in a Gun Carriage, accompanied by Military Musical Honours, complete with a 19 Gun-salute.

In an elaborate plan announced by Head of the Public Service Joseph Kinyua, the cortege will leave the funeral home at 08:05 am on Saturday 8 and will be conveyed to Parliament Buildings with the casket being draped in the National Flag. It will be escorted by his family members.

Moi was married to Lena who died in July 2004. They had eight children Jonathan Toroitich (deceased), Jennifer Jemutai, Raymond (Rongai MP), John Mark, Doris, Philip, Gideon (Baringo Senator) and June.

"The Solemn Procession is expected to take the following route: Valley Road, Kenyatta Avenue through-to- Parliament Way. A Military Guard of Honour will be mounted on Parliament Road for the entry procession to Parliament," Kinyua said.

There will be tight security across the city, particularly on the route the cortege will take from Lee Funeral Home.

After lying-in-state for three days, Kinyua said, on Tuesday the gun carriage and State Funeral Procession will make its way from Parliament Buildings to the Nyayo Stadium, the venue of the National Memorial Service.

The government has already declared Tuesday a national holiday to enable more people attend the memorial service.

"The National Memorial Service will be an inter-denominational Service, led by the African Inland Church (AIC)," Kinyua said. He will be buried in his Sacho home in Kabarnet, Baringo County where he will be accorded full military and civilian honours.

Moi died on Tuesday at the Nairobi Hospital where he had been admitted for more than three months following a long illness, associated with old age. He was 95.

Moi's son Gideon and Raymond said "as a family, we have accepted."

On Thursday, Baringo Senator Gideon Moi recalled the last moments he spent with his father, who encouraged him to remain strong.

Gideon, who has been busy receiving guests at Moi's Kabarnet Gardens home in Nairobi, said the words of encouragement from his father is the best thing that happened to him.

"When he saw I was starting to become emotional, he told me, my son, to accept life, you must accept death. But there is also life after death," Gideon recalled, "Be strong my son when the time comes because I am going home to my father."

Those words, he said, "are comforting me, and I am hoping that I will have such strong faith."

Gideon spoke during meetings with leaders who include Governors, Senators and other guests who have been streaming the home since Tuesday when Moi died.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

