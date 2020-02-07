Algeria: President Tebboune Receives Saudi Foreign Minister

Algiers — President of the Republic Abdelmadjid Tebboune on Thursday received Minister of Foreign Affairs of Saudi Arabia, Prince Faisal Bin Farhan al-Saud who gave him a letter from the Custody of the Holy Places of Islam, King Salman Bin Abdulaziz Al-Saud, inviting him to pay an official visit to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, said a communiqué from the Presidency of the Republic.

"President Tebboune has accepted this invitation, the date of which will be fixed later by the two parties," said the same source.