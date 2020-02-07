Nigeria: Buhari's Boko Haram Comment - I Take That With Pinch of Salt - Junaid Mohammed

7 February 2020
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Victor Ogunyinka

Reacting to President Muhammadu Buhari's comment on how his administration has decimated Boko Haram, a Second Republic lawmaker, Dr Junaid Mohammed, dismissed the claim of decimating Boko Haram insurgents, saying he will take it with a pinch of salt

His words: "I wish Nigerians were one with the President and the Chief of Air Staff, given what they have been going through since 2009. I think it takes more than just mere words or statements from either the service chiefs or the President for them to be assured that the long national nightmare of Boko Haram is over.

"It is not over until it is over and Nigerians will want to see the result of its being over before the advent of the Boko Haram insurgency and terrorism since 2009. If that does not happen, Nigerians are just going to listen to these words of hope. Nobody wants to see Boko Haram succeed over the federal might or over the rest of the country. As far as I am concerned, I take it with a pinch of salt. When it happens, then I will see it has happened."

